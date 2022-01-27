Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $85.64 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 327.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after buying an additional 1,184,843 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $83,700,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,205,000 after purchasing an additional 619,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

