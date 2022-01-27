Synthetify (SNY) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $166,374.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.80 or 0.06512827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,177.20 or 0.94888741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051273 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

