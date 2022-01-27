Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.06 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

