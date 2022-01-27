Syscoin Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $505.56 million and $21.42 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00296779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001004 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,422,521 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

