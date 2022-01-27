Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 399,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,142,728 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $14.30.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
