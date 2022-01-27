Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 399,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,142,728 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $14.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

