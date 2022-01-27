Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Update

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 929.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS TALN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,975. Talon International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Talon International Company Profile

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

