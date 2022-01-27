Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,566 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 264.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4,861.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

NYSE:TPR opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.