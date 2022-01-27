Tapmydata Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 55% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $224.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00247227 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007161 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000826 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

