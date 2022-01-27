Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.53 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post sales of $31.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.89 billion. Target reported sales of $28.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $106.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.92 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $108.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.50 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.65.

NYSE:TGT opened at $211.71 on Thursday. Target has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.