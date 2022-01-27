Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON THRL opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.55) on Thursday. Target Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 109 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 126 ($1.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The company has a market cap of £712.03 million and a PE ratio of 16.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.45.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

