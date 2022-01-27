Target (NYSE:TGT) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.65.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.07. 182,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,175. Target has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

