Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Head to Head Review

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tata Motors and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors -4.68% -0.67% -0.10% Lightning eMotors N/A -69.43% -4.08%

This is a summary of current ratings for Tata Motors and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 1 4 1 0 2.00 Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tata Motors and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.60 -$1.95 billion ($2.41) -13.61 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Lightning eMotors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tata Motors.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Tata Motors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories. It also consists of sub-segments, such as, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Tata Passenger Vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Vehicle Financing. The Others segment includes information technology and insurance broking services. The company was founded on September 1, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

