Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.55) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TATE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 950 ($12.82) to GBX 935 ($12.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of TATE stock opened at GBX 729.09 ($9.84) on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 624.40 ($8.42) and a one year high of GBX 821.20 ($11.08). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 670.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 695.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

