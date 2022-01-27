Taylor Maritime Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:TMIP)

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TMIP stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.30) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.16. Taylor Maritime Investments has a one year low of GBX 70.57 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.42).

