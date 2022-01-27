Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 200 ($2.70).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 146.15 ($1.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.83. The stock has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.15 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89).

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,606.04).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

