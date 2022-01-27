TD Securities Increases Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $180.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.88.

CIGI traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.45. 10,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.77. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,601,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

