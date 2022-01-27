TD Securities Trims AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Target Price to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.

AGF.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.67.

Shares of AGF.B traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.28. 157,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.79. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$6.45 and a 52 week high of C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$508.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

