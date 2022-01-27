TD Securities Trims goeasy (TSE:GSY) Target Price to C$240.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 67.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSY. Scotiabank started coverage on goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$213.25.

Shares of GSY stock traded down C$4.17 on Thursday, reaching C$143.66. The company had a trading volume of 68,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,717. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$173.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$182.74. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$92.50 and a 12 month high of C$218.35.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 11.9599998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other goeasy news, Director Karen Basian purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,319,816. Also, Director Susan Doniz acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at C$346,764.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

