TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) were up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 304,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TDCX in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TDCX stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of TDCX as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

