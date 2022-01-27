TE-FOOD Hits Market Cap of $8.80 Million (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $8.80 million and $88,651.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TONE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

