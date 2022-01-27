Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 846.14 ($11.42).

A number of research firms have issued reports on TM17. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.59) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.59) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Christopher Bell acquired 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.63) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($67,450.46). Also, insider Mark Crawford acquired 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 745 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470.65 ($11,428.29).

TM17 opened at GBX 720 ($9.71) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 729.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 753.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £946.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 870 ($11.74).

Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

