Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) were down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 511% from the average daily volume of 3,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Technogym in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

