Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,010,390 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 31,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.