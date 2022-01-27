Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Telcoin has a market cap of $461.25 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00041184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,093,587,611 coins. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.