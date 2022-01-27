Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,900 shares, a growth of 4,878.1% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TELNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 163.00 to 162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 105,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

