Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.12 and traded as low as $3.85. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 48,165 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

