Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.86

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 895476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

The firm has a market cap of $732.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Telos by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Telos during the second quarter worth about $1,235,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 5,342.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 58,343 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Telos by 167.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after buying an additional 165,296 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

