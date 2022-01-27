Teloscoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $104,073.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $104,073.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00175478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00028475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00075904 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00390830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

