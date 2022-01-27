TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TU. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

TU opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TELUS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after buying an additional 1,170,412 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TELUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $512,960,000 after buying an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,358,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,441,000 after purchasing an additional 172,715 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

