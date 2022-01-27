TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

TU opened at $23.31 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

