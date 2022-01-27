Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.63), with a volume of 106620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.65).

TENG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.46) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.46) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.83. The stock has a market cap of £101.05 million and a P/E ratio of -16.94.

In related news, insider Bruce Weatherill bought 105,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £122,333.60 ($165,048.03).

About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

