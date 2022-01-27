Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down to $75.85

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.85, but opened at $73.75. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 7,357 shares.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

