TENT (TENT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $86,770.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $531,520.01 and $86,770.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00238030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00076788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00102514 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.