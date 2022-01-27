TERA (TERA) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $100,050.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,445.38 or 0.06565341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,300.65 or 1.00144597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050969 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

