Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Teradata worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 13.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after buying an additional 366,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 17.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,620,000 after buying an additional 220,056 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 142.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after buying an additional 212,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after buying an additional 203,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,638,000 after buying an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDC stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

