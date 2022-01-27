Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $143.37, but opened at $120.00. Teradyne shares last traded at $108.47, with a volume of 106,559 shares.

Specifically, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average is $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

