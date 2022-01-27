Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $625.00 to $660.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $925.41.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $48.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $888.89. 360,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,945,857. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,044.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $889.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $892.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.12, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total value of $28,541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.