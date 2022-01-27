Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,108.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $888.00 to $1,108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $917.58.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $937.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $941.41 billion, a PE ratio of 303.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,044.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $889.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

