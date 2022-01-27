Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 5.2%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $886.50 and last traded at $888.89. Approximately 360,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,945,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $937.41.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $925.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,044.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $889.31. The company has a market cap of $864.17 billion, a PE ratio of 283.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

