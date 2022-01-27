TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TESS stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of TESSCO Technologies worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

