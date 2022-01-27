Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 305,004 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

