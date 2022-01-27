Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) versus Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Financial Survey

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp 38.24% 13.75% 1.62% Texas Community Bancshares 1.66% 0.52% 0.06%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Timberland Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp $72.12 million 3.17 $27.58 million $3.27 8.37 Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.26 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

