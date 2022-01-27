Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.65 billion.

NYSE TXT opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

