Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Shares of TXT traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.07. 57,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,270. Textron has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

