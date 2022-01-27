Textron (NYSE:TXT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.75, but opened at $69.95. Textron shares last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 12,278 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after buying an additional 71,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after buying an additional 176,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,019,000 after buying an additional 92,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after buying an additional 121,232 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

