TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.29

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 190920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,640,000 after buying an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.