Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 14,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THLLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thales from €125.00 ($142.05) to €100.00 ($113.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. 12,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,224. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4704 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

