The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,045.45 ($68.07).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($62.60) to GBX 4,120 ($55.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($70.97) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($68.81) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,066 ($54.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,581.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,603.86. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,993 ($53.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($70.59).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

