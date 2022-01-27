The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 635.7% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BDVSY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The Bidvest Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
