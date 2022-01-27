The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 97.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 437,871 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,332,000 after buying an additional 1,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,016.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,081,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,468,000 after buying an additional 1,894,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $8.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.25. The stock had a trading volume of 143,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.01. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

